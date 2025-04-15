"Life gave you a partner" - Tye Ruotolo credits twin bro Kade for perfecting his craft

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo believes his ever-evolving jiu-jitsu base is all down to the years he's spent with his twin brother Kade Ruotolo.

The twins, who revealed in the past that they started their ventures into the grappling realm since they were potty-trained, have played a helping hand in one another's career progress.

Ahead of his world title defense, a trilogy battle against Canadian grappling powerhouse Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31, the 21-year-old American phenom reflected on the unique advantage he has by growing up alongside the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

Tye Ruotolo shared:

"Having a twin brother, I think, to scrap with the whole way through this [journey] made us get so much better, so much tougher," he told Combat Sports Today in an interview, adding that Kade was always there at the lowest of lows and when he needed his ego checked.

"[Life] gave you a partner, you know, [to] pick you up in the lows and knock you down on your highs too, to tell you [that] you got an ego, you know. So having my brother's been really good."

Watch the full interview here:

Kade and Tye Ruotolo have enjoyed trumendous success in the ONE circuit

The bond that they continue to share to this day have helped the Brazilian jiu-jitsu belt belts finish at the top of the podium across the biggest grappling tournaments globally, and the Ruotolos have taken that success to even greater heights under the ONE Championship banner.

Both youngsters are yet to be defeated in the world's largest martial arts organization, boasting a combined record of 13-0 in submission grappling.

While a win is far from confirmed for Tye Ruotolo against Leon, fans can be certain of one thing — he'll continue having his backbone of support by his side come fight night inside the Lumpinee Stadium on May 2.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

