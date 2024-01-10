“We were in diapers” – Kade Ruotolo recalls starting jiu-jitsu with twin Tye as soon as they were ‘potty-trained’

Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenoms Kade and Tye Ruotolo have always been destined for greatness in ‘The Gentle Art’. The American twins, after all, practically grew up in the sport and have been rolling since they were literally in diapers.

In a guest appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast, the pair of ONE Championship world champions sat down with Brendan Schaub and Bryan Callen and openly shared their humble beginnings.

As relayed by Kade, their father, who’s also an avid grappler himself, wanted to start them young. However, he made sure his three-year-old toddlers were not going to have any ‘accidents’ on the mats first.

Here’s the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion’s endearing story:

“I mean, it was before we were training he was always messing with us, just throwing us around. So before we were potty-trained, I mean we were in diapers and he was just messing around with us all the time wrestling with us and stuff.”

The Atos standout added:

“That was literally the only thing holding us back at the time from actually doing a jiu-jitsu class, was the fact that we weren't potty-trained.”

Watch the full podcast interview below:

Kade Ruotolo focusing on retaining his crown in rematch with Tommy Langaker

The first encounter between Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker at ONE Fight Night 11 last year was one intense and close affair.

After 10 minutes of grappling mastery, Ruotolo narrowly escaped with the victory but was indeed tested by the Norwegian grappler.

Langaker, for one, continued sharpening his arsenal since, becoming the first-ever Norwegian IBJJF No-Gi World Champion.

It’s only fitting for a rematch of this magnitude to take place as part of ONE’s highly anticipated return to Japan on January 28 for ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.