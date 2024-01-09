“We grew up fighting every day” – Kade Ruotolo looks back on time he had a scrap with Tye for fun

Siblings fighting is nothing new, but what happens when the two brothers are two of the very best grapplers in the world in Tye and Kade Ruotolo?

Both brothers have undoubtedly had huge impacts on each other’s careers, and that mental and physical support between one another has pushed them to the top of the grappling sphere.

Whether it’s the countless hours they have spent together in the gym from a young age or helping each other improve by coaching and cornering their sibling, it’s no surprise that both of them are at the top of the sport in their respective weight classes.

However, Kade Ruotolo recently revealed one specific moment where the playful fighting between them got intense for a split second. He told the story during their recent appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast:

“We grew up fighting every day without gloves. I remember when he got his first girlfriend, and maybe I was jealous cause we weren’t spending as much time together, I was talking s*** to him or whatever, and he got so pissed, I remember this so vividly.”

He continued, revealing how things escalated very quickly in his mind, too quickly for him to properly adjust:

“We started scrapping. I don’t realize how much intensity he’s coming with at me right? So I do a little retreat to like one of my parents’ bedrooms. I pin myself to the back and he tackles me on the bed and I’m pinned on the corner and he’s choking me with two hands. And I was tapping.”

Watch the full interview below:

Despite their in-fighting, Tye and Kade Ruotolo are invaluable to one another

As evidenced by Tye and Kade Ruotolo, the best base for being one of the best submission grapplers in the world appears to be having a family member who shares the same ambition.

Having a close training partner to experience the highs and lows of combat sports is one thing but that person being your sibling is a bond unlike no other.

The brothers will look to continue their dominant streak in ONE Championship when Kade defends his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship in a rematch with Tommy Langaker at ONE 165.

ONE 165, the promotion’s return to Japan headlined by the super fight between Superlek and Takeru, will air live on January 28. Check your local listings for more details.