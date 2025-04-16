  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “We’d grapple each other” - Tye Ruotolo reveals his parents always put him and twin Kade in different divisions during events

“We’d grapple each other” - Tye Ruotolo reveals his parents always put him and twin Kade in different divisions during events

By Jake Foley
Modified Apr 16, 2025 03:30 GMT
Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo (left) explained why he and Kade Ruotolo (right) compete in different divisions

Tye Ruotolo explained why he and his twin brother, Kade Ruotolo, compete in different weight classes.

Ad

The Ruotolo brothers, aged 22, have taken over the ONE Championship submission grappling landscape. Tye is a two-time welterweight world champion, while Kade is a four-time lightweight world champion.

During an interview with Combat Sports Today, Tye revealed his parents placed them in different grappling divisions when they were kids:

"We'd grapple each other every day at home. In competitions, when we were younger, my parents would always move us up in a weight class, so that way we wouldn't have to be in the same division."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Kade Ruotolo started his ONE Championship tenure with a 6-0 submission grappling record, including two finishes. The lightweight king has since prioritized MMA, securing three consecutive submissions to launch his transition.

Meanwhile, Tye Ruotolo has only competed in submission grappling. The welterweight world champion holds a promotional record of 7-0, including four wins inside the distance. He now looks to overcome arguably his toughest test yet.

Watch Ruotolo's entire interview with Combat Sports Today below:

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Tye Ruotolo looks to extend ONE title run against Dante Leon

On May 2, Tye Ruotolo will put his welterweight submission grappling world title and undefeated promotional record on the line. The American superstar's upcoming opponent for the ONE Fight Night 31 co-main event is Dante Leon.

Leon, aged 29, has fought in ONE Championship twice, defeating Bruno Pucci by armbar and Tommy Langaker by unanimous decision. Following his latest win on January 10, Leon called for an opportunity to challenge Tye or Kade for a title.

Ad

Ruotolo has secured several world-class wins in ONE against Izaak Michell, Jozef Chen, and Garry Tonon. The 22-year-old could be facing his toughest promotional challenge thus far due to Leon's physical attributes.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The May 2 event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

The upcoming main event features a non-title flyweight Muay Thai bout between Kongthoranee and former bantamweight champion Nong-O. They first fought on February 7, with Kongthoranee winning by split decision.

About the author
Jake Foley

Jake Foley

Twitter icon

Jake Foley is a journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering all forms of combat sports, including MMA, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. His passion is ignited by the exceptional fusion of physical and mental skills demanded by world-class fighters in these sports. Jake is captivated by the intricate mix of fierce determination and a modest mindset exhibited by athletes in these disciplines. He also finds the atmosphere of major championships, like the epic clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, truly unparalleled.

Jake has earned his UFC credentials to cover the major events for Sportskeeda and has conducted several interviews.

Jake supports various teams across several professional sports, including the Las Vegas Raiders, Inter Miami, Norwich City, Miami Marlins, and Las Vegas Golden Knights. The sports moment Jake will never forget is Jon Jones dismantling Vladimir Matyushenko.

Since joining the SportsKeeda team, Jake has written 400 articles covering several MMA promotions, including the UFC and ONE Championship. He continues to work hard to maintain his journalistic integrity and tell the stories of fighters worldwide.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications