Tye Ruotolo grateful to ONE Championship for allowing him to tap into his truest potential: "Feels good being a champ"

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is thriving in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he won't have it any other way.

The 21-year-old martial artist is currently deep into his fight camp to prepare for his upcoming title defense against fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, May 2.

Before he puts his gold on the line, the one-half of the dazzling Ruotolo twins expressed his appreciation for the platform ONE Championship has provided him as he continues scaling to new heights in his ever-flourishing career:

"They're giving us the best and most opportunities. And, I'm really, really grateful [for] where we're at," he told Combat Sports Today (CST) ahead of fight night in Thailand.

Tye Ruotolo continued:

"It feels good being a champ, you know? And I'm ready to defend my belt again."

Since inking a deal alongside his twin brother Kade – the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion — Tye has established himself as one of the planet's leading superstars in the discipline. They have remained unbeaten under the promotional spotlight since.

Tye's aggressive hunt for submissions, relentless pace, and bag of tricks on the canvas have helped him to a pristine 7-0 run in the organization, and he'll be sure to pack those tools into his suitcase when he heads to Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 31.

Watch his full interview with Combat Sports Today below:

Tye Ruotolo wants to wrap up Dante Leon trilogy ASAP

As the saying goes, "Time waits for no man," Tye Ruotolo vows to act promptly if an opportunity to finish Leon for the second time pops up on fight night inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai':

"[I'm gonna] try to make it exciting for you guys, and I try to get my job done as soon as possible," the ONE welterweight submission grappling king continued in the same interview with CST.

Leon beat Tye in their first scrap by decision, but the latter leveled the scores by tapping out the Canadian ground game machine in their redo that took place outside of ONE Championship.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, May 2.

