Tye Ruotolo says road to recovery was difficult leading into Dante Leon title defense: “It’s been quite a process”

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is coming off a serious knee injury ahead of his scheduled return to ONE Championship action next month. It was an episode he said that was tough and something he is grateful to have come out well from.

Th 22-year-old American grappling ace injured his knee in a CJI tournament in Las Vegas last August, which required a procedure to be done after.

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his return at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Ruotolo shared what he had to endure on the road to recovery.

Tye Ruotolo said:

“It’s been quite a process getting it back, for sure. I’m just grateful to have another opportunity to be on the mat. I definitely took it for granted, just competing, even.”

At ONE Fight Night 31, Ruotolo will be defending the welterweight submission grappling world title against Dante Leon of Canada. It will be his second defense of the championship belt he won in November 2023.

Out to dethrone him is Leon, who has been on a steady climb since making his promotional debut back in December, winning two matches in a row.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo looks continue to prove he is one of the best in the game right now

Now back in harness following a knee injury, Tye Ruotolo said he is looking to continue to prove that he is among the best in the game right now in his match at ONE Fight Night 31 and beyond.

It is one of his renewed goals despite having already accomplished a lot in his career.

Ruotolo told Combat Sports Today in an interview:

"I've beaten a lot of amazing, tough guys [in my career]. But I haven't proved that point of being the best in the world."

Since making his ONE Championship debut in May 2022, Tye Ruotolo has been on an impressive roll, undefeated in seven matches to date while earning a number of performance bonuses along the way.

