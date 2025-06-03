ONE Fight Night 32: Johan Ghazali happy to trade 'for three hard rounds' if Diego Paez survives his brutal KO power

Johan Ghazali is now on the tail-end of his preparation for his flyweight Muay Thai match against veteran contender Diego Paez on June 6 as part of the ONE Fight Night 32 card at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The 18-year-old striking sensation has recently spoken about the possibility of a knockout finish and how he would not force it against Paez. He also declared his readiness to go to war for three full rounds against him, as he told ONE Championship in his pre-fight interview:
"If the knockout presents itself, then it will, but if not, I'm ready for three hard rounds."
Johan Ghazali aims to collect his seventh victory in nine matches under the world's largest martial arts organization and redeem himself from the loss he sustained last January to Johan Estupinan at ONE 170.
Additionally, the Malaysian-American rising star is gunning for a seat in the division's top five rankings to continue his ascent in the sport.
Johan Ghazali expects a tough match against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32
Despite the confidence that he possesses before their scrap, Johan Ghazali is still anticipating a hard fight against Paez, especially since he's more than a decade older than him with an immense amount of experience under his belt.
In a recent Instagram video he posted, the Rentap Muaythai Gym and Superbon Training Camp-affiliated athlete said that he's in for a tough match with the Classic Fight Team representative, as he stated:
"You know, this fight isn't an easy fight. I am facing an American-Colombian fighter, Diego Paez. He's almost a decade older than I. He's more experienced. Insya-Allah, come fight night, this will be a victory for Malaysia."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which goes down inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.