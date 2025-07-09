ONE Fight Night 33: Vladimir Kuzmin says fight camp for Stefan Korodi has gone ‘according to plan’

The Russian striking ace, Vladimir Kuzmin, seems satisfied with his preparation ahead of his clash with Stefan Korodi at ONE Fight Night 33 on Friday, July 11. He claimed his training camp has proceeded smoothly despite the challenges of competing in Thailand's tropical climate.

The Fight Club Archangel Michael affiliate, who faces the Ireland-based Romanian in a bantamweight Muay Thai duel inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, detailed his methodical approach to fight preparation while highlighting the adjustments made for competing in Southeast Asia's demanding conditions. While speaking with One Championship ahead of their encounter on the U.S. primetime card, he said:

"My preparation hasn't changed much. Everything goes according to plan."

He further added:

"The only difference is that I arrived in Thailand earlier this time to adapt to the climate. The adaptation is going well. We're training, adjusting."

This measured confidence from the 27-year-old warrior suggests he enters this contest feeling physically and mentally prepared to deliver his best performance against Korodi.

Kuzmin arrives on the organization's latest fight night spectacle in search of a bounce-back win after going down to Suablack Tor Pran49 in his last outing at ONE Fight Night 21.

Overall, the Russian striking specialist is 21-4 in his career. Three wins against Zafer Sayik, Fabio Reis, and Chris Shaw have come under the promotional spotlight.

ONE Fight Night 33 will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada, live in U.S. primetime, for free on July 11.

Jonathan Haggerty shocked by Vladimir Kuzmin’s bantamweight debut

Jonathan Haggerty, who kick-started his tenure in the promotion's stacked bantamweight division against Vladimir Kuzmin, talked about the Russian's striking pedigree on his YouTube channel recently.

The ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion shared:

"We both had sort of similar styles. When I went in, he went out, and when he came in to strike, I went out. So it was a bit difficult in this fight. He was strong when he was punching, I felt the difference between flyweight and bantamweight."

Though 'The General' admits Kuzmin's firepower took him aback, the British superstar did well to eke out a majority decision win during their ONE on Prime Video 4 tussle in November 2022.

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

