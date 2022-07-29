“You have the US fan base closer to me” - Adriano Moraes thrilled to connect with American audiences

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is absolutely thrilled by ONE's current deal with Amazon Prime Video. The monumental five-year partnership will have the streaming service air 12 of ONE's live events each year.

As part of the push to have the North American viewing market witness what ONE athletes are all about, a massive press conference was held in LA recently.

Fighters including ONE women's atomweight world champion Angela Lee, ONE flyweight king Adriano Moraes, MMA great Demetrious Johnson and many more answered questions from renowned MMA journalists like John Morgan.

When asked about his historic KO win against the legendary Demetrious Johnson and how it changed him as an athlete, 'Mikinho' had this to say:

"I'm a kind of person, like, I always like to be inside the gym, learning with my friends, like, to develop as a human being and do my best every single day. But of course, it was a big win. It changed a little bit, like just my fan base. A lot of people pay attention right now to my job and, like, my fights. So but for me, my lifestyle, it's still the same. I'm still doing what I love to do. Training, working, you know, living, and that's it. Nothing changed at all, you know, like, today, you have the US fan base closer to me, and I love that."

It takes a true champion to be humble despite achieving something countless others have failed to pull off. Moraes maintains his kindness and humility, which is one of the best things about ONE champions - they're more than just fighters, they're martial artists.

Watch the full press conference here:

Adriano Moraes plans to submit Demetrious Johnson in their rematch at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs Johnson II

To kickstart ONE's partnership with Amazon Prime Video, ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes will rematch MMA great Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The August 26 card will air live in North American primetime.

When asked how he plans to defeat DJ again in their rematch, Moraes had this to say:

"This is the kind of fight that is very difficult to predict. Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

True to his humble nature, Adriano Moraes admits that his opponent will be much better than their last fight. This, however, doesn't mean that he won't be confident with his abilities. August 26 should be an explosive night of fights.

