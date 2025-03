ONE Friday Fights 100 results and recap: Muangthai drowns  Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov in deep waters for stoppage victory

ONE Championship's tentpole event, ONE Friday Fights 100, once again brought world-class striking and unbridled excitement to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on March 14.

The main event of this 12-fight extravaganza pitted Thailand's own Muangthai PK Sanchai against Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov of Russia in a 137-pound Muay Thai affair.

Abdulmedzhidov was the aggressor early on, throwing piercing knees and flashy axe kicks to intimidate Muangthai.

'The Elbow Zombie', though, kept calm and used the first round to get a feel of his opponent's rhythm.

The PK Saenchai Gym athlete asserted his dominating clinch game in round 2, overwhelming the Russian at close range with an avalanche of punches and elbows.

The punishment certainly took its toll on Abdulmedzhidov, who was visibly exhausted entering the final round.

Muangthai kept the pressure going with merciless knees, elbows, and constant sweeps, which broke his opponent, leaving him unable to answer the referee's count at the 1:06 mark of the final round.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 100 is available via ONE Championship's YouTube channel and ONE Super App.

ONE Friday Fights 100 complete results:

Panpayak Jitmuangnon defeats Majid Seydali via TKO (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Muangthai PK Saenchai defeats Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov via TKO (Muay Thai – 137 lbs)

Nieky Holzken defeats Sinsamut Klinmee via KO (Kickboxing – 175 lbs)

Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin defeats Komawut FA Group via TKO (Muay Thai – 140 lbs)

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi defeats Denis Puric via KO (body kick) (Muay Thai – Flyweight)

Shadow Singha Mawynn defeats Hassan Vahdanirad via KO (Muay Thai – Featherweight)

Sangarthit Looksaikongdin defeats Super Yay Chan via unanimous decision (Kickboxing – 140 lbs)

Songchainoi Kiatsongrit defeats Teeyai Wankhongohm MBK via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 116 lbs)

Stephen Irvine defeats Sornsueknoi FA Group via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 130 lbs)

Xiong Jing Nan defeats Meng Bo via unanimous decision (MMA – Atomweight)

Ali Koyuncu defeats Yota Shigemori via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – 140 lbs)

Jang Seon Gyu defeats Katsuaki Aoyagi via KO (punches) (MMA – Bantamweight)

