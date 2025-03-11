ONE Championship: Full card confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 100 on March 14

ONE Friday Fights celebrates a huge milestone this week on March 14 with its 100th installment live in Asia primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Needless to say, fight fans who love nothing more than an all-out brawl, a striking clinic, or a devastating knockout should have their eyes locked on ONE Friday Fights 100, which features a 12-fight card that has all the makings of being a banger of a card.

At the top of the bill, two ever-game Muay Thai warriors, 'Elbow Zombie' Muangthai PK Saenchai and Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov, square off in a 137-pound duel. Just before the two thrill the audience inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, a much-anticipated redo between Sinsamut Klinmee and Nieky Holzken takes center stage.

Sinsamut stunned the Dutch kickboxing icon in the second round of their ONE X battle, competed under Muay Thai rules, finishing him off with a lethal punch to announce his arrival on the global stage.

Holzken has been eager to pull one back ever since, and with this rematch taking place in his bread and butter of kickboxing, the 41-year-old will certainly fancy his chances at gaining poetic justice against the Venum Training Camp man.

All-action striking specialists featuring at ONE Friday Fights 100 include Denis Puric, Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi, Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, and Shadow Singha Mawynn.

In addition, ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion 'The Panda' Xiong Jing Nan competes against Meng Bo in an all-Chinese atomweight MMA showdown.

ONE Friday Fights 100 will be available on watch.onefc.com, the promotion's official YouTube channel, and the ONE Super App. Geo-restrictions may apply.

ONE Friday Fights 100 complete lineup:

Muangthai PK Saenchai vs. Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov (Muay Thai – 137 pounds)

Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Nieky Holzken (Kickboxing – 175 pounds)

Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin vs. Komawut FA Group (Muay Thai – 140 pounds)

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi vs. Denis Puric (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Majid Seydali (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Shadow Singha Mawynn vs. Hassan Vahdanirad (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Sangarthit Looksaikongdin vs. Super Yay Chan (Kickboxing – 140 pounds)

Sornsueknoi FA Group vs. Stephen Irvine (Muay Thai – 130 pounds)

Songchainoi Kiatsongrit vs. Teeyai Wankhongohm MBK (Muay Thai – 116 pounds)

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Meng Bo (MMA – atomweight)

Ali Koyuncu vs. Yota Shigemori (Muay Thai – 140 pounds)

Jang Seon Gyu vs. Katsuaki Aoyagi (MMA – bantamweight)

