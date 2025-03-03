Xiong Jing Nan returns against fellow Chinese heavy-hitter Meng Bo in atomweight MMA clash at ONE Friday Fights 100

One of the most decorated female mixed martial artists of all time will return in the monumental ONE Friday Fights 100 on March 14.

Undisputed ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan will spring back to action against the hard-hitting Meng Bo in a three-round atomweight MMA clash inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship made the announcement on social media, which fueled the excitement of both fans and fighters alike.

"BREAKING 🚨 Reigning ONE Women's Strawweight MMA World Champion Xiong Jing Nan moves down to atomweight to face #4-ranked contender Meng Bo in an all-Chinese blockbuster matchup at ONE Friday Fights 100 🔥 Who comes out on top on March 14?"

The word dominant first comes to mind when talking about Xiong Jing Nan's legacy in the home of martial arts. 'The Panda' has gone 10-1 in MMA matches under the ONE umbrella, a feat made even more remarkable by her seven successful world title defenses.

It appears the 37-year-old is still eyeing two-division supremacy and will look to make a run for the 115-pound MMA crown by beating Meng Bo.

The Tiger Muay Thai affiliate, who also began her career at strawweight, made an immediate impact in the lower division by handing Chihiro Sawada her first career loss at ONE Fight Night 27 last January.

Now ranked fourth in the stacked weight class, Meng Bo wants to make a case for a world title shot by defeating one of the biggest names in women's MMA.

ONE Friday Fights 100 is looking stacked

Apart from this possible atomweight MMA world title eliminator, ONE Championship's landmark event is building up to be another epic blockbuster.

A rematch between Sinsamut Klinmee and Nieky Holzken will go down at catchweight Muay Thai (175 pounds), to go along with a showdown between Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov and Muangthai PK Saenchai (catchweight Muay Thai 137 pounds).

An exciting flyweight Muay Thai barnburner between Denis Puric and Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi has also been confirmed.

