WATCH: Strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan's showcase of unforgiving offense against Tiffany Teo

ONE Championship fans have been fortunate enough to witness many young stars rise to the top of their respective mountains and ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan is certainly one of those stars.

The Panda' took on Tiffany Teo in one of the best ONE world title fights in history as they were both eager to become the inaugural strawweight MMA world champion in January 2018.

Xiong's superior striking pedigree repeatedly showed itself against 'No Chill' as the Chinese star repeatedly tagged her with some heavy shots throughout the contest, while Teo fought her heart out.

In the clip below posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, Teo was on the receiving end of some nasty bombs from Xiong and referee Olivier Coste ultimately called a stop to the contest midway through the fourth round.

That performance was going to be a sign of things to come for the Evolve MMA fighter, as her record under the world's largest martial arts promotion now stands at 10-1.

Her run of dominance eventually led to her sharing the Circle with then-ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee for a trilogy of elite-level fights that saw Xiong ultimately win their head-to-head series with two victories to one for Lee.

Xiong Jing Nan's return to the Circle set for September

The first-ever Chinese MMA world champion will have her eighth defense at ONE 168 on September 6 inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado against now-reigning women's atomweight MMA world titlist Stamp Fairtex.

Winning four of her last five bouts via unanimous decision, Xiong is more than ready for the fight to drag into the later rounds, but Stamp is always looking for the knockout and it is surely something that Xiong is wary about.

Tickets for ONE 168 are now available via Ticketmaster.