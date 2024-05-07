FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex sends Denver crowd dancing in sensational KO of Alyse Anderson

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex has had one of the most unbelievable career trajectories in recent combat sports history with her 2023 clash with Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver being an iconic moment.

Stamp got the better of the early striking exchanges as her Muay Thai experience shone through while 'Lil Savage' looked to lean on her grappling, even attempting to lock in a triangle choke using her legs midway through round one.

The Thai superstar ultimately got out of it and her striking prowess would culminate in her landing a gnarly one-shot body kick knockout to put Anderson away with just over two minutes and a half remaining in round two.

Take a look at Stamp's awesome striking display against Anderson below:

That win would propel Stamp to take on Ham Seo Hee for the interim ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship at ONE Fight Night 14 in September of that year.

As then-world champion Angela Lee retired from the sport and relinquished the women's atomweight MMA world title ahead of the event, the fight was now for the undisputed world title which Stamp won in stunning fashion.

Stamp has first in-ring staredown with world title challenger

ONE Championship fans will get to see the ever-charismatic Stamp have her first world title defense on June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand against longtime friend Denice Zamboanga.

Stamp and the No.2-ranked women's atomweight MMA star from the Philippines drew even more interest after their intense in-ring interview and subsequent face-off at ONE Fight Night 22 last Friday, May 3.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.