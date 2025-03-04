ONE Friday Fights 100, ONE Championship's centennial weekly outing inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium, has been bolstered by another gem of a duel between two fierce knockout merchants.

Bosnian-Canadian heavy hitter Denis Puric and Thai firecracker Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi trade leather in a flyweight Muay Thai matchup that has a finish written all over it.

The 23-year-old Thai, who fights out of Sor Dechapan, looks to use his savage knockout instincts to earn the biggest scalp in his resume inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday, March 14, in Bangkok, Thailand.

A veteran of 80 fights, Jaosuayai has plenty of experience that he can use to his advantage against 'The Bosnian Menace's truck-like fists.

In case anyone needs any reminder, just take a look at his recent outing at ONE Friday Fights 95, where he – quite literally – destroyed 'The Destroyer' Yodlekpet Or Atchariya in two rounds.

His relentless punching power got the better of his Thai compatriot from the get-go, and a perfectly placed left-right hook combo bagged him his 58th career triumph.

Should he bring the same arsenal into this fight, a fourth successive win in the promotion could be in the offing.

However, overcoming someone of Puric's caliber is no easy feat – even for someone as dangerous as Jaosuayai.

The 39-year-old veteran may have come out winless in his past two appearances under the ONE spotlight. However, he tested Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Elias Mahmoudi to the fullest until the final bell.

The Team CSK superstar excels in dog fights, and due to the stylistically similar matchup here at ONE Friday Fights 100, there's every reason to believe he could return to winning ways against Jaosuayai.

Whichever way this ends, fireworks are guaranteed when Puric and Jaosuayai meet inside the Lumpinee Stadium next month.

Bouts confirmed for ONE Friday Fights 100 so far:

Muangthai PK Saenchai vs. Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov (Muay Thai - 137-pounds)

Sinsamut Klinmee vs. Nieky Holzken (Muay Thai - 175-pounds)

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi vs. Denis Puric (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Sangarthit Looksaikongdin vs. Super Yay Chan (Kickboxing - 140-pounds)

Xiong Jing Nan vs. Meng Bo (MMA - atomweight)

