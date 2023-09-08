ONE Friday Fights 32 recap: Kompet overcomes Kongchai in brutal strawweight Muay Thai clash

There was no stopping Kompet Fairtex from climbing the ranks of ONE Championship’s stacked Muay Thai roster.

Kompet overcame the surging Kongchai Chanaidonmueang and captured the crucial unanimous decision win in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 32 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The two strawweight Muay Thai fighters threw with malicious intent and every shot that landed had the Bangkok crowd singing in unison.

Kompet and Kongchai had a similar pace throughout the three-round contest and employed an eerily similar counter-striking style.

Kongchai was the first to land with a vicious flurry in the first round but Kompet answered back with a stiff right cross that rocked Kongchai’s vision.

The second round looked like a sequel of the first with both fighters mainly operating behind their counter shots. Kongchai looked to find the range when he bloodied Kompet above the right eyebrow, but that wound only fueled the Fairtex Gym fighter.

Kompet had Kongchai measured in the third and he used the ring to his advantage and pinned Kongchai near the corners.

During his in-ring interview, Kompet admitted that he had to abandon his initial plan of using his kicks after Kongchai found a way to counter his approach.

Kompet said through the translator:

“I’m pretty confident because I gave it my all. The right leg is actually my first plan, but seeing how he fought with me I had to adjust my style so I could counter back.”

Kompet pushed his professional record to 85-19-3 while chalking up his second straight win in ONE Championship for a promotional record of 3-1. He also snapped Kongchai’s impressive four-fight winning streak under the ONE banner.

ONE Friday Fights 32 full results

Here are the card’s full results:

Kompet Fairtex defeats Kongchai Chanaidonmueang via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Mohammed Siasarani defeats Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – featherweight)

Nabil Anane defeats Nakrob Fairtex via KO (punch combination) at 1:08 of round two (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Dentungtong Singha Mawynn defeats Denpayak Detpetsrithong via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Petpairin Sor Jor Tongprachin defeats Kritpet PK Saenchai via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 124 lbs)

Suablack Tor Pran49 defeats Shinji Suzuki via KO (left uppercut) at 1:35 of round two (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Takuma Ota defeats Jelte Blommaert via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 126 lbs)

Rhuam Felipe Morais Caldas defeats Kabilan Jelevan via TKO (referee stoppage) at 1:41 of round two (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Natalia Diachkova defeats Hannah Brady via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Ivan Podrugin defeats Brett Pastore via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:53 of round two (MMA – lightweight)

Isfak Seyid defeats Konstantin Marareskul via unanimous decision (MMA – bantamweight)