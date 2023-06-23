6-foot teenage sensation Nabil Anane says competing in kickboxing also possible

Nabil Anane is open to competing in ONE Championship’s flyweight kickboxing division.

On June 23, ONE could have a new superstar if Anane can emerge victorious in his promotional debut. The versatile 6’2” flyweight will compete in Muay Thai against the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, who holds a promotional record of 6-0 in “the art of eight limbs.”

Anane is locked in for his life-changing opportunity at ONE Friday Fights 22. With that said, the nineteen-year-old did discuss a potential kickboxing bout in the future during an interview with ONE. He had this to say:

“I see myself competing in kickboxing one day, but right now I’m just focused on Muay Thai.”

Nabil Anane has found most of his success in Muay Thai, but he has experience in other martial arts disciplines. Along with a black belt in karate and taekwondo, Anane has fought in kickboxing and lethwei. For the moment, the Algerian-French-Thai fighter is only focused on one thing. The Muay Thai fight against Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Superlek has already fought twice this year and won both flyweight kickboxing matches. The Thai superstar first fought Daniel Puertas for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, ending with a unanimous decision win in January. Two months later, he defeated Danial Williams with a violent third-round knockout.

Superlek and Nabil Anane will meet inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. North American viewers can watch the event, ONE Friday Fights 22, live and for free on YouTube.

