WATCH: Nabil Anane eats shots like Rodtang in intense training clip

Muay Thai prodigy Nabil Anane will be making his ONE Championship debut in the biggest fight of his young career at ONE Friday Fights 22.

On June 23, in front of a huge crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the much-hyped French-Algerian-Thai phenom will clash with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. The two Thai warriors will lock horns in a highly anticipated Muay Thai bout.

Standing at a whopping 6'2", the scarecrow-like Nabil would be looking down on nearly every 135-pound fighter put in front of him. Seriously, he could easily be mistaken for a pro basketball player. With long arms and legs, he will be an interesting puzzle to solve for the heralded ONE flyweight kickboxing king.

As it turns out, it's not just his height and reach that Superlek has to worry about. He also has to deal with the 19 year old's uncanny toughness.

ONE Championship recently posted a video of the young prodigy looking unfazed while willingly taking shots:

"Unfazed 😐 Can Nabil Anane score the greatest win of his career when he takes on Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 22? @nabil_venum_anane"

Imagine a fight between Nabil Anane and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. That would be something to see.

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, famous for his moniker 'The Iron Man', is one of the toughest fighters in Muay Thai ever. Fighting Anane, who stands seven inches taller than him, would literally look like a David vs. Goliath bout.

For now, however, Anane has to worry about the kicking savant in Superlek, who has more than earned his nickname, 'The Kicking Machine'.

We would hazard a guess that the world champ will most likely attack Nabil with vicious leg kicks right from the get-go. Seeing how slender Nabil Anane's legs look, they definitely invite Superlek to test their sturdiness. We'll just have to wait until Friday to find out.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

