6-foot-2 teenage phenom Nabil Anane explains how he developed his fighting style

Young Muay Thai prodigy and ONE Championship debutant Nabil Anane will have the biggest fight of his career at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23rd. In front of a frenzied crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the French-Algerian-Thai whiz-kid will lock horns with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a Muay Thai bout.

Standing at a staggering 6'2", the towering Nabil could easily be mistaken as a basketball player. With long limbs and a lanky physique, he towers over nearly every man put in front of him at 135 pounds.

With his natural gifts rare for any man in his weight class, Nabil Anane was able to create a fighting style that's pretty much bespoke to him only.

The 19-year-old phenom told ONE:

"..What I did was took a little bit of each fighter’s style and brought it into my game. I fight with my own unique style now, but it was built on a lot of different styles."

At just 19 years old with already over 35 pro fights, Nabil is not your average Tik-Tok teenager. He already has 10 years of experience and he's not even in his 20s yet. He is a diligent student of the game who started his martial arts journey early in his life. The Karate and Taekwondo blackbelt has had a few heroes along the way and has taken bits and pieces from their styles.

Nabil Anane is the perfect example of that Bruce Lee quote, “Adapt what is useful, reject what is useless, and add what is specifically your own.” Growing up and experiencing his formative years while training in the Art of Eight Limbs, Nabil looked up to many legends:

"I had a lot of Muay Thai heroes growing up. There’s a lot of them. I didn’t really like just one fighter. I liked all of them, all the good fighters, everyone."

Nabil Anane's opponent on Friday, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, stand nearly 5'8" tall. The French-Algerian-Thai phenom will enjoy a 5-inch height difference. That's on top of his arm and leg length advantage as well. This bout will be interesting.

ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

Poll : 0 votes