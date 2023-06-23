Nabil Anane wants to be a big star in ONE Championship’s constellation

Nabil Anane is excited to show everyone his world championship potential at ONE Friday Fights 22.

On June 23, ONE Championship could have a new Muay Thai superstar. Anane, 19, is making his promotional debut against Superlek Kiatmoo9, a 4x Muay Thai world champion and the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. If the Algerian-French-Thai fighter defeats Superlek, he would instantly become a must-see fighter.

Before fighting on Friday, Anane answered a handful of questions during an interview with ONE. The 19-year-old discussed his enthusiasm for competing in the promotion, saying:

“I see a lot of big names in ONE Championship, so this is a really good opportunity for me to prove myself. I’m really happy to be in this organization.”

Nabil Anane holds a lifetime Muay Thai record of 33-4-1. The young potential superstar also has experience in kickboxing, Lethwei, Karate, and Taekwondo. He hopes to start cashing in on his martial arts skills by defeating Superlek Kiatmoo9.

If Anane can emerge victorious on Friday, he would hand Superlek his first Muay Thai loss in ONE Championship. The Thai superstar holds a 6-0 promotional record in “the art of eight limbs.” With that said, he recently focused on kickboxing leading to two wins in the last six months against Daniel Puertas and Danial Williams.

Superlek vs. Nabil Anane is scheduled for the second half of ONE Friday Fights 22, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be watched live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers.

