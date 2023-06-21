What Thai phenom Nabil Anane likes to do when he’s not fighting

19-year-old Muay Thai phenom Nabil Anane will have the biggest fight of his young career at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23. Inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the French-Algerian-Thai prodigy will test his might against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a Muay Thai fight.

Being just below his 20's and already having over 35 pro fights, Nabil is certainly not your average teenager. Already active for more than 10 years, the Karate and taekwondo blackbelt has successfully balanced adolescence and his fighting career. Sitting down with ONE Championship, Nabil Anane spoke about what he likes to do outside fighting:

"I love to run, as a hobby, and I play basketball sometimes. I love to go swimming as well. And yeah, I just cross-train a lot of different sports. But it was mainly martial arts for me."

Standing at 6'2" tall, the towering Nabil Anane surely has potential to be a successful basketball player. With long arms and limbs, his physique could also allow him the skills to become an Olympic swimmer. Despite all this, the lean and mean Thai decided to live a life as a professional fighter.

A man as tall as him fighting at 135 pounds, Nabil Anane is a rarity in his weight class. Just by looking at his scarecrow-like stature makes him look like a nightmare to deal with inside the ring. His opponent on Friday, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, stands at nearly 5'8" tall. That's a 5-inch height difference. Not to mention arm and leg length as well.

Nabil also spoke about his height and reach advantage over Superlek:

“My advantage against every opponent is my height. I have this huge advantage and it will be a great disadvantage for [Superlek]. It’s a very big problem for all of my opponents.”

