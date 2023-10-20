ONE Friday Fights 37 recap: Antar Kacem's late knockdown fires him to crucial win over Rafi Bohic

Antar Kacem made it two back-to-back victorious outings at ONE Friday Fights against arguably the toughest test of his career inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 20th.

Despite the tough assignment, the Belarusian martial artist picked up the pace in the later half of his bantamweight Muay Thai showdown versus eight-time world champion Rafi Bohic before coming out with a decisive unanimous decision win.

The Team Mehdi Zatout and Team Nasser K representative used his height advantage to fight from the outside in the opening stanza, but his approach was undone by Bohic’s rapid strikes to his lower torso and brilliant work with his hands.

The Singpatong athlete predominantly controlled the pace of the contest, which allowed him to create angles and rack up some massive points. Though Antar Kacem took more than he delivered, he ensured every shot he delivered came with just enough sting.

Fresh off a successful opening round, Bohic took the fight to the 24-year-old fighter to get things underway in the second stanza. However, as he had discovered in the earlier goings, the lanky Belarus athlete was never afraid to bite back.

With Bohic’s tactics seemingly coming to a standstill, Antar Kacem took advantage and slowly began to turn things around at the midway point of the stanza.

That reversal of fortune soon – evidently – allowed him to grow in confidence as the third and final stanza got off to a cracking start. Instead of allowing Bohic to take things into his own hands, the 24-year-old striking dynamo’s combination was at its finest on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Eventually, it allowed him to land a massive left hook that dropped Bohic just past the one-minute mark of the third canto for the first knockdown of the bout. The French fighter, in response, attempted to pull one back for himself, but it came to no avail.

After a blistering nine-minute contest, Antar Kacem’s output in the third stanza earned him a victory in the eyes of all three judges scoring at ringside. This improved his professional slate to 49-9 and earned him his second victory under the new banner.

ONE Friday Fights 37 full results

Antar Kacem defeats Rafi Bohic via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Rittidet Sor Sommai defeats Theptaksin Sor Sornsing via KO (punch combination) at 1:59 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 132 lbs)

Lamnamkhong BS Muaythai defeats Samoynoi Tor Phusuwan via KO (punch combination) at 2:30 of round one (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Petsirichai Detpetchsrithong defeats Songfangkhong FA Group via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 133 lbs)

Kaoklai Chor Hapayak defeats Punmongkol Sor Mongkolkarnchang via KO (punch combination) at 1:29 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 124 lbs)

Tahaneak Nayokatasala defeats Mahahin Nakbinalaiyon via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 118 lbs)

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeats Taiko Naito via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Aslamjon Ortikov defeats Pethuahin Jitmuangnon via TKO (referee stoppage) at 0:50 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 128 lbs)

Elyes Kacem defeats Chai Sor Sor ToiPadriew via KO (left head kick) at 2:43 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 130 lbs)

Moris Boleyan defeats Gantogtokh Baatarchuluun via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:23 of round one (MMA – flyweight)

Carlo Bumina-ang defeats Denis Andreev via split decision (MMA – bantamweight)

Komronbek Ortikov defeats Percival Oumo Mwambi via unanimous decision (MMA – catchweight 130 lbs)