ONE Friday Fights 48 full results and recap: Kongthoranee takes debuting Sharif Mazoriev to school in dominant decision win

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai once again showed why he’s always a cut above the rest of the field.

The Thai dynamo battered the gutsy Sharif Mazoriev to take a unanimous decision win in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 48 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Although he started slow in the first round, Kongthoranee came unglued and threw some downright terrifying shots that broke through Mazoriev’s guard.

Kongthoranee quickly established the tempo at the start of the second round and constantly walked Mazoriev down to the ropes. Mazoriev, who showed incredible guile during the fight, tried to surprise Kongthoranee with a spinning back elbow but all he got was a counter jab that rocked him to his senses.

Sensing Mazoriev was too tough for his own good, Kongthoranee actively hunted for the kill midway through the third. He found his opening when he stunned Mazoriev with a left hook to elbow combination before landing a flurry of uppercuts that put the Russian down.

Mazoriev, however, managed to get back to his feet, only for Kongthoranee to send him back down with a dynamite left cross.

The 25-year-old, through sheer might, found the will to get back up and beat the 10-count, but the fight was already firmly in Kongthoranee’s bag.

Kongthoranee, a two-time Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion, captured his sixth straight and seventh overall win under the ONE Friday Fights series.

Following the fight, Kongthoranee had nothing but respect for Mazoriev and he expressed his admiration for his opponent during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson.

“I was so surprised, he was so durable, he was very good,” said Kongthoranee.

ONE Friday Fights 48 full results

Here are the results from all 11 fights at ONE Friday Fights 48.

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeats Sharif Mazoriev via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Aekkalak Sor Samarngarment defeats Petsansab Sor Jaruwan via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 124lbs)

Mardsing Khaolakmuaythai defeats Sibsan Nokkhao KorMor11 via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 138lbs)

Sornsueknoi FA Group defeats Ngaopayak Adsanpatong via KO (left body kick) at 2:32 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 128lbs)

Songpandin Chor Kaewwiset defeats Yodsingdam Ketkhamtorn via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Kwanjai KwanjaiMuaythaigym defeats Petganya Sor Puangthong via KO (knee strikes) at 1:40 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 120 lbs)

Joachim Ouraghi defeats Gingsanglek Tor Laksong via KO (body shots) at 1:49 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 142.lbs)

Pichitchai PK Saenchai defeats Mehrdad Khanzadeh via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 122lbs)

Majid Karimi defeats Teeyai PK Saenchai via KO (left hook) at 1:47 of round two (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Kabilan Jelevan defeats Sulaiman Looksuanmuaythai via majority decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Changy Kara-Ool defeats Arsenio Balisacan via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of round two (MMA – strawweight)