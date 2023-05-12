ONE Friday Fights 16 recap: Kongthoranee dissects ET in decision win

ONE Championship’s weekly shows at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium continued to deliver fireworks in Thailand’s capital city of Bangkok.

In the main event of ONE Friday Fights 16, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai put on a clinical display to take the majority decision win over ET Tded99 in their catchweight (132 pounds) Muay Thai bout.

The win was Kongthoranee’s second win in the ONE Friday Fights series and put his overall professional record at 62-15-1.

A methodical counter striker, Kongthoranee kept his distance with stinging left roundhouse kicks that either found their mark or battered ET’s guard throughout the first round.

ET tried to mount an offensive response in the second but all he got was more of Kongthoranee’s lightning kicks.

Kongthoranee continued his technical pace in the third to eventually take the decision win.

After the fight, the 26-year-old told Mitch Chilson in the post-fight interview:

“I know that he has a very good flying knee, so I wasn’t too sure on the first round. So I just tried my best on the second round and the third round.”

ONE Friday Fights 16 full results:

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai defeats ET Tded99 via majority decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 132 lbs)

Yodduangdai SorJorMontree defeats Dentungtong Singha Mawynn via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Petjeeja Lukjaoporongtom defeats Ines Pilutti via TKO at 2:50 of round one (Muay Thai - atomweight)

Paruethanoi TBM Gym defeats Sonrak Sit Por Jor Wor via unanimous decision (Muay Thai - catchweight 139 lbs)

Samurai Seeopal defeats Petkuntung Yaicheyseafood via KO at 1:34 of round one (Muay Thai - catchweight 133 lbs)

Sulaiman Looksuan defeats Petake Sor Thepparat via TKO at 0:20 of round two (Muay Thai - flyweight)

Yodphupa Wimanair defeats Andrey Khromov via KO at 1:30 of round two (Muay Thai - catchweight 147 lbs)

Huo Xiaolong defeats Ali Serik via KO at 1:04 of round one (kickboxing - strawweight)

Numpangna Eaglemuaythai defeats Ali-Khan Ergeshov via TKO at 1:23 of round three (Muay Thai - catchweight 140 lbs)

Temirlan Bekmurzaev defeats Luong Thanh Phuc via TKO at 2:25 of round two (kickboxing - flyweight)

Magomedmurad Khasaev defeats Arash Mardani via KO at 4:25 of round one (MMA - middleweight)

Moris Boleyan defeats Felipe Silva via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:25 of round one (MMA - lightweight)

