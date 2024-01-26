ONE Friday Fights 49 full results and recap: Nakrob storms back from the brink of defeat in come-from-behind win over Pettonlor

Nakrob Fairtex showed amazing heart and inspiring resilience in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 49 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 26. The 25-year-old took on his Thai compatriot Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon in a highly entertaining three-round flyweight Muay Thai affair that certainly deserved its top billing.

Nakrob showed he meant business as soon as the bell rang, as he kept pushing forward with powerful kicks. His overly aggressive approach, however, backfired when Pettonlor caught him with a vicious one-two that dropped him to the canvas with a minute left in the round.

A visibly dazed Nakrob survived the count and managed to pull himself back together in round 2. The Fairtex product managed to slow the pace of the fight canto and clawed his way back using well-timed leg kicks to even the score.

Despite seemingly splitting the first two rounds, Nakrob knew that earlier knockdown could ultimately cost him.

Nakrob proved he wanted it more in the final stanza, turning up the heat in the final minute.

He sent the Lumpinee crowd into a frenzy with a ferocious left straight that floored Pettonglor. Both warriors went for broke before the final bell, as Nakrob dropped Pettonglor a second time with a leg before time expired.

Nakrob’s final push gave him the nod on the judges’ scorecards, as he walked away with the unanimous decision victory, improving his record to 6-1 in ONE Championship.

ONE Friday Fights 49 full results:

Nakrob Fairtex defeats Pettonglor Sitluangpeenumfon via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – flyweight)

Kongchai Chanaidonmueang defeats Xavier Gonzalez via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 127 lbs)

Abdallah Ondash defeats Parnpet Sor Jor Lekmuangnon via KO (left body hook) at 1:12 of round one (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Khunponnoi Sor Sommai defeats Amil Shahmarzade via KO (left straight punch) at 1:44 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 136 lbs)

Yodnumchai Fairtex defeats Chokdee Maxjandee via KO (right punch) at 2:39 of round two (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Kaimookkhao Wor Jakawut defeats Sitthichai Sor Dechapan via TKO (referee stoppage) at 2:09 of round two (Muay Thai – catchweight 123 lbs)

Yod-IQ Or Pimolsri defeats Rafi Bohic via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Freddie Haggerty defeats Dankalong Sor Dechapan via KO (head punch combination) at 0:14 of round two (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Abdulla Dayakaev defeats Sevket Cerkez via KO (left hook) at 1:39 of round two (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Ramadan Ondash defeats Yangdam Jitmuangnon via KO (left body hook) at 1:20 of round one (Muay Thai – catchweight 123.6 lbs)

Namo Fazil defeats Yoon Jaeung via unanimous decision (MMA – welterweight)

Anita Karim defeats Adriana Fusini via submission (Americana) at 2:20 of round one (MMA – atomweight)