Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon shook off his recent slump by venting his ire at Soner Sen in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 51 on Friday, February 9, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After back-to-back knockout wins in ONE, Sen’s confidence was at an all-time high. The Turkish star tagged Rambolek early on with a beautiful left uppercut that caught the Thai’s attention. Rambolek, though, quickly flipped the switch and began landing brutal kicks to the body to turn the tide in his favor.

‘Golden Boy’ continued with his punch-heavy attacks in round two, but Rambolek wisely intercepted his aggression with more hard kicks. The Thai’s methodical assault continued in the final stanza, where he took the fight to the clinch whenever Sen got too close for comfort.

Rambolek bashed Sen’s face in with punishing elbows, which scored big in the eyes of the judges. The 20-year-old came away with the unanimous decision victory and effectively snapped his two-fight skid in the process.

ONE Friday Fights 51 full results:

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon defeats Soner Sen via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

George Jarvis defeats Mustafa Al Tekreeti via split decision (Muay Thai – lightweight)

Petphadan Jitmuangnon defeats Wanpadej Looksuan via KO (right hook) at 2:59 of round three (Muay Thai – catchweight 134 lbs)

Peyman Zolfaghari defeats Petnamkhong Mongkolpet via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 127 lbs)

Punmongkol Sor Mongkolkarnchang defeats Jomjai Naksugym via split decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 127 lbs)

Junior Fairtex defeats Angela Chang via unanimous decision (atomweight Muay Thai)

Avatar PK Saenchai defeats Antar Kacem via KO (knee strike) at 1:48 of round three (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Mohammed Boutasaa defeats Dmitry Changelia via split decision (kickboxing – featherweight)

Kazakbai Tilenov defeats Ivan Parshikov via TKO (referee stoppage - ground-and-pound) at 2:07 of round three (MMA – catchweight 147.6 lbs)

Adilet Alimnbek Uulu defeats Cho Gyu Jun via submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:55 of round two

Temirlan Bekmurzaev defeats Masahito Okuyama via unanimous decision (kickboxing – catchweight 138lbs)

Tomoki Sato defeats Chusuan Chumaroonfarm via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – catchweight 138 lbs)