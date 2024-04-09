ONE Friday Fights 58: Nong-O willing to face anyone next "to get the title shot back"

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama finally ended his losing streak at two after unanimously beating Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai last Friday as part of the stacked ONE Friday Fights 58 card.

The two Thai stars went through three rounds of battle in front of their compatriots inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. After his 11th victory in ONE Championship, Nong-O was interviewed by Sportskeeda MMA and discussed his latest triumph.

He also talked about his path to earning another world title shot against his former tormentor and the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, as he stated:

"Well, I think it's up to ONE Championship, whoever they think is suitable for me in order for me to get the title shot back."

Currently, the Evolve MMA star sits as the number two-ranked divisional contender behind Nico Carrillo, who also defeated him in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Prior to his back-to-back losses, the Evolve MMA representative terrorized the weight class with five years of dominance, which saw him win 10 straight bouts with multiple world title defenses.

Nong-O says that he is not retiring anytime soon because his heart is still fighting

Currently at the latter stage of his professional career, at 37 years old, fans and pundits think that there are only a few fights left for him. But the Thai icon has shut down this idea because he claims that as long as his heart fights, he'll still continue competing at the highest level possible.

These talks came about when he suffered back-to-back knockout losses to Haggerty and Carrillo, but he has since silenced the doubters with an impressive performance against a younger contender in Kulabdam.

However, he admitted that fighting a fellow Thai suits him better in terms of stylistic matchup.

Poll : Can Nong-O Hama make another run for a world title shot before he retires? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion