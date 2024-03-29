"One of the greatest fights of all time"- Fans react to Demetrious Johnson's historic mixed-rules bout against Rodtang

Fight fans continue to consider Demetrious Johnson's historic mixed-rules bout against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon as one the greatest fights of all time.

Indeed, the thrilling matchup lived up to the hype after months of intense buildup. Rodtang, as we all know, is one of the hardest-hitting strikers in Muay Thai. 'Mighty Mouse' by contrast, might not be the tallest or the strongest pure strikers in the world, but he's an expert mixed martial artist.

Combining both worlds of Muay Thai and MMA was like combining two chemical substances together to create a massive explosion. And that's exactly the type of reaction we saw in the co-main event of ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary extravaganza.

After two rounds of thrilling action, Johnson, who now reigns as the ONE flyweight MMA world champion, ultimately captured the finish under MMA rules by way of a rear-naked choke.

Check out the fan reactions below:

"Size doesn't matter" - Demetrious Johnson celebrates bizarre BJJ victory over 248 lbs rival at the 2024 IBJJF Pans

Clearly, there's nothing that Demetrious Johnson won't try in the martial arts world.

'Mighty Mouse' has gone up against some of the most dangerous fighters in the industry in both MMA and Muay Thai. Now, he's beating jiu-jitsu brown belts at the highest level.

This past weekend, Johnson celebrated capturing two more medals at the Pan IBJJF Championship 2024. He won gold in the Master 2 featherweight category and silver in the Master 2 absolute [no weight limit] division.

He beat six high-level jiu-jitsu stylists in total, but his bizarre submission victory over 6'3 Mike Medina of the Carlson Gracie Team was the most memorable.

Proving that "size doesn't matter" in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Johnson shared highlights of his match against his 248-pound foe.