Fans praised ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson for his impressive performance at a recent jiu-jitsu tournament.

'Mighty Mouse' has established himself as one of the greatest fighters of all time throughout his 29-fight professional career. Although he's not retired from MMA, the 37-year-old legend has begun testing himself in jiu-jitsu competitions.

Last week, Johnson competed as a brown belt in the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championship. The American superstar showcased his skills by claiming gold in the Masters 2 featherweight division and silver in the absolute (open-weight) division.

The highlight of Johnson's performance was submitting a much larger opponent during his run in the absolute division. IBJJF shared the footage on Instagram of his bow-and-arrow choke and added the following caption:

"Show man @mighty"

Johnson's submission win against a heavyweight opponent settled the debate between him and Bradley Martyn. The social media influencer and bodybuilder believed he could defeat 'Mighty Mouse' in a fight because of his size and strength advantage.

Fans took to the Instagram comment section and praised the ONE flyweight MMA king for submitting the bigger opponent:

"Bradley Martin sh*tting his pants watching this."

"What are they waiting for to give him his blackbelt"

"Mighty mouse just doing side quests with already max lvl"

Watch the footage of Demetrious Johnson submitting his massive opponent below:

When is Demetrious Johnson fighting next?

Demetrious Johnson last fought in May 2023, defeating Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision in their trilogy fight. Since then, fans have questioned whether 'Mighty Mouse' would fight again, as the reigning ONE flyweight MMA king teased his retirement before ending his series with Moraes.

Luckily, Johnson hasn't made a retirement announcement, giving fans hope he isn't ready to hang up the MMA gloves. Although nothing is confirmed, the 37-year-old is expected to return later this year and defend his flyweight throne against a top contender like Yuyu Wakamatsu or Kairat Akhmetov.