“Bro really the GOAT” - Fans demand for MMA legend Demetrious Johnson’s promotion to BJJ black belt

Flyweight icon and pound-for-pound great Demetrious Johnson spent some time training alongside some of the sports' greatest legends.

It's been almost a year since we've seen 'Mighty Mouse' defend his ONE flyweight MMA world championship, but Johnson has kept busy at the gym, working on his BJJ skills and even taking gold at the IBJJF World Master Championship in Las Vegas last year.

Recently, Johnson shared an image of himself putting in some world with a slew of BJJ royalty, including former ONE world champion Bibiano Fernandes, Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza, former light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida, and no-gi world champion Lucas Pinheiro.

"Great night of training with legends!"

Noticing that Johnson has yet to receive his BJJ black bet, fans lit up the comments section on Instagram, writing:

"Bro really the goat"

"Wild to think you're still only a brown belt after you landed a flying triangle, you absolute legend"

"How long has DJ been a brown belt for???"

"If you don't give my man his black belt already overdue great fighter great BJJ athlete oss"

"After that flying submission, give this guy a black belt"

Demetrious Johnson's incredible ONE Championship run has only added to his legacy

Signing with ONE Championship in 2019 as part of a historic trade, Demetrious Johnson immediately made his presence known, winning the ONE Flyweight MMA World Grand Prix Tournament, setting the stage for what would become one of the greatest trilogies in mixed martial arts history.

On three separate occasions, Johnson stepped inside the Circle with eight-time titleholder Adrian Moraes. The pair of flyweight superstars traded highlight-reel-worthy knockouts before Johnson walked away the winner in their rubber match at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado.

Since then, fans have been clamoring for Johnson's return. Whether or not we see 'Mighty Mouse' back inside the Circle remains to be seen, but no one can deny that DJ is one of if not the greatest MMA fighter the sport has ever seen.