“One of the greatest stadiums on the planet” – Chatri Sityodtong says ONE’s partnership with Lumpinee has driven exponential growth for the company

ONE Championship certainly gave Lumpinee Stadium the global recognition it deserves by shining the spotlight on ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ in 2023.

The iconic arena in Bangkok, Thailand, housed the largest martial arts organization’s weekly ONE Friday Fights events (ONE Lumpinee in Thailand), along with several Amazon Prime Video events, which aired live on US Primetime.

In a recent appearance on CNBC, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said their partnership with the Royal Thai Army, along with Thai broadcasting titan Chanel 7, has resulted in exponential growth for the global martial arts giant.

He said:

It's one thing when you're doing 20 events a year and it's another thing when you're doing 60 events in a year. So I think going from 20 events to 60 events in a year, out of an iconic legendary stadium like Lumpinee Stadium, which is truly the Mecca of martial arts in Asia, and truly one of the greatest stadiums on the planet.”

The ONE head honcho added:

“So being able to shoot out there, it's been a dream come true. We were invited by the Thai government to come in and channel 7, largest broadcaster, you know, supplied a lot of the funding, it was a great opportunity for us to triple our live events. And again, as I said, being live in 190 countries every Friday with the largest broadcasters around the world, it's been a huge home run for the business.”

Nielsen ranks ONE Championship among the top 10 biggest sports properties in the world

The numbers certainly back Chatri Sityodtong’s claims about the company’s massive growth in 2023, capped off by its successful on-site United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 last May.

Per the analytics from the data and market measurement firm, ONE’s viewership metrics skyrocketed to a triple-digit percentage this year. For reference, ONE had 20 live events in 2022, which bumped to 60 massive events in 2023.

Moreover, ONE is also on track to double its revenues from US$100M in 2023 to US$200M in 2024. In the same interview, Sityodtong stated that ONE will hit profitability in its core business by the second half of 2024.