“The business is on fire” - Chatri Sityodtong says ONE Championship on track for record-breaking year in 2024

ONE Championship has grown exponentially over the past two years, and the promotion’s CEO Chatri Sityodtong expects things to grow even further.

Sitdyodtong expects that the recent success in 2022 and 2023 will fuel the organization to unprecedented growth in 2024.

In an interview with CNBC, Sityodtong said 2023 was a “record year” for ONE Championship after the promotion introduced its weekly ONE Friday Fights series at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

He said:

“This year is actually our record year. Our viewership number went up triple-digit percentages, and 60 live events versus 20 live events, the year prior, so the business is on fire and our revenues as well. We're going to be a little north of 100 million dollars this year. And we're already on track because we have high visibility of these deals for 200 million dollars, approaching 200 million dollars for 2024.”

ONE Championship’s equal focus on its ONE Friday Fights series and ONE Fight Night series further cemented its reputation as the largest martial arts organization in the world.

The ONE Fight Night cards, which began in August 2022 as ONE on Prime Video, broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

ONE Friday Fights, meanwhile, stream live and for free on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Watch Chatri Sityodtong's entire interview below:

ONE Championship steamrolls with four U.S. events in 2024

ONE Championship’s growth is practically unstoppable, and the promotion is poised to elevate its brand in 2024.

Chatri Sityodtong revealed in July this year that the organization will hold four live cards in the United States in 2024. This was a massive follow-up to the ONE Fight Night 10 card, which marked ONE Championship’s on-site debut on American soil in May 2023.

ONE Fight Night 10 was staged at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

He said in a statement released on the promotion’s website:

“I am thrilled to announce that ONE Championship is coming back to the US with four massive events in 2024. When we made our historic US debut with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, I was blown away by the support we received from our fans in the US.”