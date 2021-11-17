ONE Championship: Han Zi Hao willing to battle Victor Pinto in a trilogy fight

It was a rematch five years in the making during ONE: NextGen II with Han Zi Hao scoring a unanimous decision victory over rival Victor Pinto. That triumph felt like a championship win as the Chinese fighter evened his matchup with Pinto.

"I feel super proud and satisfied. "It's almost like I have won the ONE Championship belt," said Han during his post-fight interview.

The competitors first met in September 2016 during THAI FIGHT: Proud to be Thai event with Pinto scoring a unanimous decision win.

Han moved on to sign for ONE Championship in 2018 and he has fought 11 times in the organization. The fighter from MAD Muay Thai Gym has won seven of those fights and four came from knockouts.

After their rematch, Pinto couldn't hide his disappointment with the official verdict. The French fighter even refused to shake Zi Hao's hand post-fight.

Nonetheless, Han knows his opponent was upset with the decision and he is willing to give Pinto another fight.

"I’m up for it anytime. I think I can beat him again. Next time, I’m going to make him say yes to the result," said Han.

Han's professional record improved to 61-23-4 after this match with Pinto. It was his 38th victory through the judges scorecards. This was Han's 11th fight in ONE Championship and he is now on a three-fight winning streak.

Pinto struggling to win in ONE Championship

The rematch was Victor Pinto's third fight in ONE Championship and he has lost each via unanimous decision. Prior to losing against Han Zi Hao, he also tasted defeat from Adam Larfi and Mehdi Zatout.

The French fighter, nonetheless, feels he did enough vs. Zi Hao to secure his first win in ONE Championship.

It's still not clear if ONE Championship will grant the trilogy match, but with both fighters bent on meeting again, it seems likely.

