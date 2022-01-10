"One of my idols" - Dillon Danis hails Stone Cold Steve Austin after WWE Superstar responds to his Instagram story

Dillon Danis recently uploaded a story to his Instagram account where he can be seen training while wearing WWE Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin's 'Austin 3:16' t-shirt.
Austin responded to Danis' story, showing appreciation for the 28-year-old's choice of top. 'El Jefe' took a screenshot of their interaction and posted it as another Instagram story. In the story, Danis hailed Stone Cold as one of his idols.
Catch the screenshot of Danis' Instagram story below:
Austin is a legend in the world of professional wrestling. During his time in the WWE, the 57-year-old had iconic rivalries with the likes of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Triple H and Vince McMahon.
Stone Cold is a fan of MMA and has been known to engage with UFC fighters from time to time. After Tai Tuivasa's win against Augusto Sakai, 'Bam Bam' climbed the octagon and drank a shoey.
Austin approved of Tuivasa's actions by quote tweeting the video.
Dillon Danis has not competed in an MMA fight since 2019
It has been over two years since Danis was last seen in action. 'El Jefe' has only two professional MMA fights against his name and he won both of them via submission. The 28-year-old's last fight took place in June 2019. Despite the inactivity, Danis is still a popular figure in the world of MMA, owing to the fact that he is close friends with Irish superstar Conor McGregor.
Inactivity in the sport has not stopped the 28-year-old from talking trash with other MMA fighters and personalities on social media. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist has, over time, hurled insults at several UFC fighters including Kamaru Usman, Michael Bisping, Tyron Woodley, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones.
Danis recently went on a rant on Twitter against MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, questioning the quality of his journalism:
"Took me awhile to read your insipid, bland, lifeless, Junior High "Journalism". You're a terrible writer. What did you do w/the $ your Mommy gave you for writing lessons? God knows you didn't buy a gym membership with it. Your arms look like car antennas."
You can see some of his recent tweets below:
Prior to this, Helwani had gone on a rant of his own criticizing 'El Jefe':
"Guys if you think life sucks right now just think you could have begged for 3 years to fight an 0-0 YouTuber and 3 years later still not be popular enough or good enough to even be considered a worthy opponent for him. Imagine that. In other words, you could be @dillondanis."
Some of Helwani's tweets can be seen below:
Also ReadArticle Continues below