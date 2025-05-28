Boxing megastar Anthony Joshua is reported to sign a massive three-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, as part of the Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia. The deal is rumored to include two high-profile clashes against Tyson Fury and then a third bout against either Dillian Whyte or Jared Anderson.

Joshua aims to bounce back from his fifth-round knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium last year. The Englishman was knocked down four times during the bout and eventually got counted out in the fifth round.

Boxing fans around the globe have long awaited to witness the all-British showdown between Joshua and Tyson. The potential deal with Alalshikh could present Joshua with the opportunity to reestablish himself among the elite heavyweights.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, with one X user commenting:

"One of them is Jake Paul, I want you all to know."

Expand Tweet

Others commented:

"Too bad Fury is retired."

"Good lord, I hope 'AJ' doesn't get himself chinned at this stage of his career."

"Does he even have three fights in him?"

"Good, I think people forget the streak he was on before the Dubois fight, so it’ll be great to see him back end of this year or start of the next year."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @BoxingKingdom14 on X]

Promoter Eddie Hearn shares details about Anthony Joshua's successful elbow surgery

Promoter Eddie Hearn recently interviewed with Boxing Scene, where he confirmed that Anthony Joshua has undergone successful elbow surgery, and is looking to compete at some point between September and November this year.

Hearn said that 'AJ' has started to rehabilitate and believes that his top client will be able to throw a proper punch in six weeks.

Check out the post below:

