“It was a great experience” - Christian Lee recalls his cageside thoughts of ONE on Prime Video 1

Newly-crowned two-time ONE lightweight world champion 'The Warrior' Christian Lee was cage-side for ONE on Prime Video 1. The historic event was the first in ONE Championship's five-year partnership with Amazon Prime Video and was a massive success.

The stacked card was filled with some of the best athletes in ONE, such as Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida, Adriano Moraes, and Demetrious Johnson. Sitting cage-side, Lee found it refreshing to watch fights live and not have to be the one doing the fighting.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Christian Lee expressed his thoughts on being cage-side at ONE on Prime Video 1:

"It's been a long time since I've been at a ONE event and just sat there to watch the fight... The co-main event with Nong-O winning his fight with that leg kick. And then the main event with DJ and Adriano. I mean, that was a crazy fight, back and forth. And you know, now they're 1-1 with a knockout over each other. I was happy to see that fight cageside, just to see the whole event."

Lee continued:

"I mean, it's a great event that ONE Championship put on. Usually, I'm there, I'm in the fight. But like stepping back as a spectator, it was really fun to watch just to see the whole, watch the film, the lead up to the fight and then see them walk out, then to see them fight, and win the belt. It was a great experience."

Christian Lee reclaimed his ONE lightweight world title a day before ONE on Prime Video 1

Just a mere few hours before sitting cage-side at ONE on Prime Video 1, Christian Lee was battling Ok Rae Yoon to reclaim his ONE lightweight world title. The fight, which was the main event of ONE 160, was a rematch between Lee and Ok after their controversial 2021 bout where Ok won via a close decision.

Intent on not leaving the fight in the hands of the judges, Lee decisively finished Ok in the second round after an utterly dominant first round. 'The Warrior' threw caution to the wind as he immediately pressured Ok from the get-go. While Ok tried his best to stand and bang in most exchanges, Lee's ferocity and power proved overwhelming. The former champion started to wilt near the end of the first round.

Lee rounded things up in the second round as his rival was seemingly broken already. An overhand right followed by knees on the ground allowed Christian Lee to finish one of the most one-sided beatdowns in ONE Championship's world title history.

Watch the full fight below:

