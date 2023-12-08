“One man army” – Watch Roman Kryklia’s devastating trail of destruction ahead of his quest for two-sport supremacy

Ukrainian knockout artist Roman Kryklia has carved a path of destruction since making his promotional debut more than four years ago.

Since then, he has amassed an undefeated record inside the Circle, scoring five straight wins, with four of them coming by way of knockout for an impressive 80% finish rate. During that run, Kryklia captured the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world championship.

He also went on to win the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix tournament, establishing himself as one of the greatest kickboxers on the planet.

On Friday night, he will look etch his name in the history books by becoming the first-ever ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

“Unstoppable 👑 Will Roman Kryklia remain undefeated in ONE when he takes on Alex Roberts for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Fight Night 17 on @primevideo?”

ONE Fight Night 17 will be Krylia’s first foray into the art of eight limbs since signing with ONE Championship.

Roman Kryklia is ready to achieve his dream at Lumpinee

Having already conquered the world of kickboxing, Roman Kryklia is ready to do something that every fighter dreams of accomplishing one day.

“To be a champion in two sports and in two divisions, I think it’s the dream of every fighter in the world,” Kryklia added.

Looking to turn that dream into a nightmare is Alex Roberts, a name ONE Championship fans may not be familiar with but one they should definitely respect. The Aussie standout will be making his promotional debut on Friday night, a few short weeks removed from claiming the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Can Alex Roberts spoil Roman Kryklia’s big night, or will the Ukrainian leave with another ONE world title wrapped around his waist?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.