“We have an answer” – ONE debutant Alex Roberts confident he can solve Roman Kryklia’s intriguing striking puzzle

Australian heavyweight Muay Thai fighter Alex Roberts is about to make his promotional debut on the world stage at ONE Fight Night 17. The former WBC Muay Thai world champion will have quite the task ahead of him in the form of ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia.

The two 200-pound monsters will lock horns for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai throne. The all-Muay Thai event will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, December 8.

Ahead of his monumental world title bout, Alex Roberts sat down with Combat Press to talk about his strategy to take down the dominant light-heavyweight kickboxing king.

'The Viking' said:

“Roman [Kryklia] has a unique style and uses his range well. There's a few different strategies in place depending on how he comes out. Will he alter his style at all now we are fighting Muay Thai or continue to do what he has always done? Either way, we have an answer.”

Alex Roberts describes his style as "controlled aggression"

In a separate interview with ONE Championship, Alex Roberts talked about what separates his style from everyone else's that Kryklia faced in the past.

Roberts said:

“I’m rangy and sort of big hands, big kicks. And then when we tie up, I'm always trying to swing elbows there. So, controlled aggression. I used to be at the very start of my career, just aggression [laughs]. But as I've matured into a more complete fighter, it's now very controlled aggression. But I love countering people, I love timing, people and I love, you know, figuring people out and then finding their weaknesses and then going to town.”

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.