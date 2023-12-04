“I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd” – Alex Roberts eager to soak in Lumpinee Stadium’s electric atmosphere

Australian heavyweight striker ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts has a monumental task ahead of him in his ONE Championship debut. The former WBC Muay Thai world champion is walking into a firefight with ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia.

The two hulking behemoths will do battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8.

Ahead of his massive world title bout, Alex Roberts sat down with Fight News Australia on YouTube to talk about this huge bout in front of him. When asked what it was like to fight in Thailand, 'The Viking' said:

“Yeah that is absolutely epic. I've been to Thailand a few times and never managed to actually get a match up for a fight at any of the local stadiums with people when I was there training. Just nothing ever came to fruition."

He continued:

"I just can't wait to make that walk out and to to feel the energy of the crowd and, you know, the noise apparently spectacular every time you land a shot. So I'm getting really excited I'm just thinking about it now.”

Watch the full interview here:

Alex Roberts is eager to make his country proud at ONE Fight Night 17

In another interview with 24ssports, Alex Roberts talked about the magnitude of his upcoming world title bout fight and what it means to him and his countrymen:

“And the greatest opportunity, above all, to be that [inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai champion] Working in such a prestigious organization like ONE is something I want to do. Not just for myself, but also for my team and my country and to make everyone around me proud.”

Australia has seen many great world champions in combat sports, from the great Anthony Mundine and Kostya Tszyu in boxing to Alexander Volkanovski and Robert Whittaker in MMA. Perhaps Roberts will be the next great Aussie striker to wear gold on the global stage. Better stay tuned to find out.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.