“The greatest opportunity” – Alex Roberts looking to represent Australia and ‘make everyone proud’ in title fight vs. Roman Kryklia

Australian heavyweight striking sensation ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts wants to leave a lasting impression in his upcoming ONE Championship debut. The 34-year-old is stepping into the world’s largest martial arts organization with the opportunity of a lifetime, as he takes on one of striking martial arts’ most dominant forces.

Roberts is set to lock horns with ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia of the Ukraine. The two will do battle in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

The winner will go home with the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Speaking to 24ssports in a recent interview, Roberts talked about the magnitude of his upcoming fight and what it means to his career.

‘The Viking’ said:

“And the greatest opportunity, above all, to be that [inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai champion] Working in such a prestigious organization like ONE is something I want to do. Not just for myself, but also for my team and my country and to make everyone around me proud.”

Will Roberts emerge victorious and put Australia back on the map in ONE Championship? Fans will soon find out.

‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts going up against pound-for-pound striking king

Although ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts has a massive opportunity before him to really leave his mark on the world, his task is not an easy one.

Roman Kryklia is arguably the pound-for-pound king of the striking realm in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and that’s a huge statement considering ONE Championship is home to guys like ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.