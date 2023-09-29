Rodtang throws support behind fellow Thai Stamp Fairtex: “She will be the best role model for our next generation”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is fresh off a heartbreaking setback last week, where he dropped a close unanimous decision to fellow Thai rival, ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The epic fight took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and the two went to absolute war for three whole rounds, much to the delight of the sold-out crowd in attendance.

Rodtang, however, is in good spirits despite the defeat and is already looking forward to watching ONE Fight Night 14 in Singapore this Friday, where former beau Stamp Fairtex will be in action.

Former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and current No.1-ranked atomweight MMA contender Stamp Fairtex is set to face No.2-ranked ‘Hamzzang’ Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang shared his thoughts on the blockbuster showdown.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“For the Stamp vs. Ham Seo Hee matchup, I give them 50-50 odds. It depends on who is choking and who was choked.”

It seems Rodtang sees this one ending with a highlight-reel submission. But it’s no secret Rodtang is pulling for his ex-girlfriend to win the belt and take Thailand’s mixed martial arts scene to unprecedented new heights.

Rodtang added:

“If Stamp [can win] and becomes an MMA World Champion, she will be the best role model for our next generation. She will be a good example for everyone who wants to have success in MMA like her. She may even inspire women around the world to practice martial arts.”

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham goes down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.