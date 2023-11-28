“This is perfect” – Alex Roberts wants to claim another world title vs. Roman Kyrklia after war with Lyndon Knowles

Australian heavyweight striking firecracker ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts is looking to make 2023 the best year of his professional career.

After a hard-earned victory last October over the United Kingdom’s Lyndon Knowles to capture the WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world title, ‘The Viking’ is looking to add to his legacy when he makes his debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Roberts described the feeling of winning WBC gold and realizing his dream of becoming a world champ.

‘The Viking’ said:

“That was a dream come true [to win the World Title]. That was an amazing fight with a great champion like Lyndon [Knowles].”

Can he follow up that win with another spectacular performance? Alex Roberts is ready to make his ONE Championship debut and in a very exciting manner.

‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts takes on pound-for-pound great Roman Kryklia in ONE Championship debut

Even more importantly, Alex Roberts can further his star power when he takes on his next opponent. But it certainly won’t be easy.

Roberts is set to face ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia of Ukraine in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8.

The winner will go home with the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

In the same interview, Alex Roberts talked about the impending battle. He said:

“I’m still very, very fit from the last fight since it was only a month ago. I’m always fit, always ready. So, I thought, ‘This is perfect.’ We’ll get one more in before the year is over and come home with a nice bonus for Christmas.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.