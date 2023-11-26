“I’ve injured everything there is to injure” – Muay Thai star Alex Roberts on what led him to a career in physiotherapy 

ONE Championship newcomer, Australian heavyweight Muay Thai sensation ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts can’t wait to step into the ring in the world’s largest martial arts organization. But leading up to this moment in his career, the 34-year-old veteran can’t help but look back at his humble beginnings.

In the prime of his career, Roberts says he has ‘injured everything there is to injure’ and was tired of the recovery and healing process. This led him to study physiotherapy and pursue a career in the field, in order to better understand his body.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Roberts explained why he took up physiotherapy.

‘The Viking’ said:

“I’ve pretty much injured everything there is to injure on the body before, just because I’m pretty much an ‘all or nothing’ sort of guy. If we’re going to do something and do it properly, we train hard and fight hard. That just kind of leads to injury sometimes. So, I thought I should learn how to fix them.”

Roberts is going to need all that experience when he heads into his ONE Championship debut against a monster of an opponent.

‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts takes on two-division star Roman Kryklia

Australian firecracker ‘The Viking’ Alex Roberts is set to face Roman Kryklia for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video, which takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

Kryklia is the reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion. He’s also one of the pound-for-pound best in the organization.

If Roberts can defeat Kryklia, that would surely send a message to the rest of the division that there’s a new force to be reckoned with.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.