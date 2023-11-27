Pro fighters come from all walks of life, and while some of them had some initial struggles translating their martial arts skills into something that they can use for the world of combat sports, Alex Roberts had the confidence early on in his own abilities.

'The Viking' revealed to ONE Championship in an interview that he was able to confirm his affinity for the fight game at such an early age:

"I was just a regular kid growing up in the suburbs with my parents and three sisters. I had a pretty normal childhood playing football and, you know, a few blues [fights] here and there. So, I was naturally pretty good at that.”

Much like other kids with an eye for combat sports, Roberts took to plying his craft in the world of Muay Thai:

“I went into the gym, and as soon as I walked into Synergy and Thai Boxing Pit, it was love at first sight.”

When will Alex Roberts debut for ONE Championship and against who?

The Australian heavyweight Muay Thai star is set to make his ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8 against reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia. They will fight for the right to be crowned the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai titleholder.

Fans have already expressed their concern over how difficult the bout will be for either way to predict due to how great the two behemoths are. However, Roberts is adamant in his goal of clearing out the division and that goal will begin with him ending Kryklia's winning streak that currently stands at 13.

ONE Fight Night 17 is available live in US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.