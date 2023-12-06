“Controlled aggression” – ONE debutant Alex Roberts says he’s no longer the reckless berserker he once was

Australian heavyweight Muay Thai star Alex Roberts has a massive task ahead of him in his promotional debut in ONE Championship. The former WBC Muay Thai world champion is bound for the fight of his career against ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion and ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion Roman Kryklia.

The two modern-day titans will lock horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai throne. The entire fight card will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, December 8.

Ahead of his world title bout, Alex Roberts sat down with ONE Championship to talk about what makes his style a problem for anyone put in front of him.

'The Viking' said:

“I’m rangy and sort of big hands, big kicks. And then when we tie up, I'm always trying to swing elbows there. So, controlled aggression. I used to be at the very start of my career, just aggression [laughs]. But as I've as I've matured into a more complete fighter, it's now very controlled aggression. But I love countering people, I love timing, people and I love, you know, figuring people out and then finding their weaknesses and then going to town.”

One can make the argument that Alex Roberts' opponent, Roman Kryklia, is one of the very best at using controlled aggression to win his fights. It would be interesting to see him clash with someone who utilizes the same weapon.

Alex Roberts excited to perform in front of a Thai crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

In a separate interview with Fight News Australia on YouTube, Alex Roberts spoke about his excitement in fighting in the land where Muay Thai came from, Thailand. Apparently, the Aussie striker has had significant experience fighting and training in the Southeast Asian country.

Alex Roberts said:

“Yeah that is absolutely epic. I've been to Thailand a few times and never managed to actually get a match up for a fight at any of the local stadiums with people when I was there training. Just nothing ever came to fruition."

He continued:

"I just can't wait to make that walk out and to to feel the energy of the crowd and, you know, the noise apparently spectacular every time you land a shot. So I'm getting really excited I'm just thinking about it now.”

Watch the full interview here:

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.