“ONE has much higher-level fighters” - Rukiya Anpo excited to test himself on the global stage

By Atilano Diaz
Published Sep 26, 2025 04:29 GMT
Rukiya Anpo [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]
Japanese striking star ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo is relishing the opportunity to compete against elite-level competition when he makes his ONE Championship debut against Armenian powerhouse Marat Grigorian at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

The veteran fighter has already tested himself against legendary opposition in other organizations, including kickboxing icon Buakaw in RIZIN, but believes ONE Championship represents the pinnacle of striking competition globally.

When asked about differences between organizations, Anpo told ONE Championship:

"No catching, it's in a cage instead of a ring. I touched the gloves earlier and thought they felt bigger than I expected. There are some differences. In RIZIN, I fought Buakaw and Usami under kickboxing rules. Buakaw is extremely strong and proven in kickboxing, but in RIZIN he wasn't competing at such a high level. ONE has much higher-level fighters in kickboxing, so I'm really excited to test myself here."
Anpo and Grigorian are set to square off at the upcoming ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will also serve as ‘Demolition Man’s' promotional debut.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16.

North American fans can check local listings for how to watch the show live, or head to onefc.com for more information.

Rukiya Anpo bares primary reason for joining ONE Championship

When ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo joined the world’s largest martial arts organization, he did so with only one thing on his mind: getting revenge on countryman Masaaki Noiri, the last man to beat him in kickboxing.

Now, Anpo just needs to get past Marat Grigorian at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, and he may just get his shot at vengeance.

Anpo said:

"I told them, 'I came here to fight Masaaki Noiri.' Then they said, 'Fine, but first beat Grigorian. If you win against him, then we can talk about a title match.' So I immediately said, 'Then let's do Grigorian.'"
Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
