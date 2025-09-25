Rukiya Anpo promises fans his best version yet since 2021 ahead of ONE Championship debut

Rukiya Anpo believes he's reached peak physical and mental condition as he prepares for his electric ONE Championship debut against Marat Grigorian. The Japanese prospect also claimed significant improvements across multiple areas since his last high-profile fight in 2021.

The promotional newcomer faces the 34-year-old Armenian veteran at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16, at Tokyo's Ariake Arena. Anpo seeks to make an immediate impact against a three-time Glory kickboxing world champion in their featherweight kickboxing matchup.

In an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post, Anpo outlined his comprehensive improvements while expressing confidence about his current competitive level.

Speaking through a translator, Rukiya Anpo revealed:

"A lot of aspects he thinks that he's improved a lot compared to 2021, but if you break down physical, he gained some weight, and he also improved his legs and his body as well."

"Now he has more stamina; he used to not do running training, but right now he does that kind of stuff as well. So overall, he improved, but the basic fundamental things he really thinks are much better now. Before the techniques, he thinks mentally, and his body is much better."

Can Anpo's improvements propel him to a memorable debut outing against the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger on fight night in Tokyo, Japan?

Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post here:

Rukiya Anpo labels Marat Grigorian a 'very one-dimensional' fighter

Given that he's fired up to deliver a sparkling display in his promotional bow at ONE 173, Rukiya Anpo remains extremely confident that he'll be able to take out Marat Grigorian without running into any problems.

In a separate interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Anpo gave his respect to the former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion, but warned that he'd have his number wherever the fight unfolds.

"Grigorian is incredibly strong and tough. But to me, his style seems very one-dimensional. I believe it'll be a fight where he can barely do anything against me," the 29-year-old offered.

While the Japanese slugger looks to get his tenure off to a flyer, Grigorian returns in search of a sixth triumph on the global stage of ONE.

In his last outing, the Hemmers Gym athlete showed no mercy and crumbled Moroccan dynamo Abdelali Zahidi in the second round of their featherweight kickboxing contest in December 2024.

Rukiya Anpo vs. Grigorian will be one of many exciting bouts that will be part of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16. Fans eager to catch the spectacle live and in person inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena can follow this link.

