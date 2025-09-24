"His style seems very one-dimensional" - Rukiya Anpo not worried about Marat Grigorian's kickboxing pedigree

The Japanese kickboxer, Rukiya Anpo, doesn't seem too concerned about the test that awaits him when he opens his ONE Championship account inside the iconic Ariake Arena on November 16.At ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, the former K-1 champion squares off against multi-time world champion Marat Grigorian in a featherweight kickboxing tiff.The Armenian veteran's high-octane approach and knockout power have troubled some of the planet's most vicious strikers over the past decade, and his trademark tool has served him well throughout his ONE Championship campaign over the past five years.Despite Grigorian's penchant for producing mayhem, the Japanese fighter known as 'Demolition Man' is ready to live up to his moniker and get his tenure off to a flyer on the global stage.During his interview for the promotion, the MFL team club's martial artist said:&quot;Grigorian is incredibly strong and tough. But to me, his style seems very one-dimensional.&quot;He further continued:&quot;Of course, I'm preparing and making adjustments, and I know it won't be completely clean, but I believe it'll be a fight where he can barely do anything against me.&quot;While the respect for the Grigorian's strength and toughness is there, Rukiya Anpo clearly has his sights locked on a victory on the star-studded card later this year.Will his confidence and home advantage prove sufficient against the knockout maestro from Armenia? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRukiya Anpo envisions 'one-sided' domination over Marat GrigorianRukiya Anpo doubled down on his mission to earn a victory in the same interview with the promotion.Intending to completely beat the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world title challenger in every possible scenario, the Japanese warrior envisions a completely dominating win over Grigorian when they trade leather in &quot;The Land of the Rising Sun.&quot;“By 'one-sided,' I meant an ideal fight would be like a shutout victory. My boxing technique, my variations, and my overall game have all expanded,&quot; he added.ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri takes place inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, with tickets available here.