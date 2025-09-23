“An ideal fight would be like a shutout victory” - Rukiya Anpo plans total domination of Marat Grigorian at ONE 173

Combat sports superstar and former K-1 champion Rukiya ‘Demolition Man’ Anpo of Japan is predicting total victory over former ONE world title challenger Marat Grigorian when the two clash at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri later this year.

The Japanese veteran has used his time away from kickboxing competition to enhance his skills. Now that he’s ready to return to action, Anpo is confident he will have more than enough for Grigorian to handle.

Anpo recently made a bold prediction that he will not only defeat Grigorian at ONE 173 but also completely dominate him. When asked about this, ‘Demolition Man’ told ONE Championship:

“By 'one-sided,' I meant an ideal fight would be like a shutout victory. My boxing technique, my variations, and my overall game have all expanded.”

Anpo believes his superior skill set will overwhelm the Armenian when the two finally throw down in the Circle.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16. The event features multiple world title bouts and is one of the most anticipated ONE Championship shows in recent memory.

North American fans can check local listings, how to watch the show live, or head to onefc.com for more information.

Rukiya Anpo eyes Masaaki Noiri rematch in ONE Championship

‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo joined the world’s largest martial arts organization for one reason, and that’s to face Masaaki Noiri in a rematch. Noiri is the last man to beat Anpo in kickboxing.

Anpo talked about this at the recent ONE 173 press conference held in Tokyo. He said:

“Yes. Since I came here, all I’ve been thinking about is revenge against Masaaki Noiri. To make that happen, I just need to beat every opponent standing in front of me, one by one. That’s it.”

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more on Rukiya Anpo’s ONE debut.

