Rukiya Anpo says Marat Grigorian weight will not be an issue: “I’d fight no matter how many kilos he came in over”

ONE Championship newcomer and former K-1 champion ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo of Japan says he would fight Marat Grigorian even if the latter missed weight.Anpo referenced the Armenian slugger’s recent booking earlier this year against Kaito Ono, when the fight fell through after Grigorian failed to pass weight and hydration.Grigorian is set to return to action against Anpo at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri later this year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAnpo addressed concerns about his Armenian opponent’s weight issues during a recent interview. When asked about a potential weight miss scenario, Anpo told ONE Championship:&quot;Personally, I'd fight no matter how many kilos he came in over. But of course, I'm not the only one preparing—my trainer and my team are all supporting me, so it's not just my decision. Still, in my mind, I'd take the fight regardless. That said, he shouldn't be missing weight in the first place.&quot;Rukiya Anpo eyes revenge on Masaaki Noiri in ONE ChampionshipThere’s only one reason ‘Demolition Man’ Rukiya Anpo joined ONE Championship, he wants to get his revenge on the last man who beat him in kickboxing – ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king Masaaki Noiri.But to get to his Japanese countryman, Anpo must get past Marat Grigorian, whom he faces at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri in November.Anpo told the world’s largest martial arts organization:“Yes. Since I came here, all I’ve been thinking about is revenge against Masaaki Noiri. To make that happen, I just need to beat every opponent standing in front of me, one by one. That’s it.”ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, Nov. 16. Fans in North America can visit ONE Championship’s official website for more information on how to watch this blockbuster event live.